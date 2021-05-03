She Took Her Dogs for a Walk. Hours Later, Boyfriend Found Her Dead

(Newser) – A 39-year-old Colorado woman took her dogs for a walk Friday morning and failed to return. That night, her boyfriend returned from work to find the dogs outside their Durango home and the woman nowhere to be seen, the Durango Herald reports. He ultimately discovered her body. Authorities think she was fatally attacked by a black bear, but an autopsy will determine her cause of death, USA Today reports. "Wildlife officers responded and observed signs of consumption on the body and an abundance of bear scat and hair at the scene," a state Parks and Wildlife spokesperson said. A female bear and two yearlings were found nearby and euthanized; necropsies will be performed. The last time a bear killed a person in Colorado was 2009.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Forensic & Fish Health Laboratory will test DNA from the bears and the scene. "That could determine absolutely these were the bears that were responsible," the Parks and Wildlife rep says. A region manager notes that bear attacks are "extremely rare." Authorities say people can help to protect themselves by making noise as they walk outside, walk with another person, or use bear spray or air horns. If a bear is encountered, they say, it's best to remain still, make sure the bear has an escape route, and if it doesn't leave, slowly wave your arms over your head to make yourself appear bigger while speaking to the bear in a normal voice and backing away slowly. If attacked, however, it's time to yell, throw rocks, and do whatever you can to fight. (Read more bear attack stories.)