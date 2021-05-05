Remote Island Marks 200 Years Since Napoleon's Death

(Newser) – Getting to the remote South Atlantic island where Napoleon died 200 years ago got even harder during the pandemic. So while commemorations of the May 5, 1821 death of the deposed French emperor on British-ruled St. Helena are going ahead there, they are not happening with the influx of international visitors that was expected before COVID-19 swept across the world, the AP reports. The volcanic island of about 4,500 people has not had any confirmed COVID-19 cases, but "we are no longer expecting the cruise ship visitors nor regular air visitors" and the Napoleon commemorations "will be restricted to local events only," says Nicole Shamier, chief economist for St. Helena’s government.

St. Helena lies about 1,200 miles west of the border between Angola and Namibia, the nearest mainland. The Saint Helena Napoleonic Heritage group, which is dedicated to preserving Napoleon’s memory on the island, plans to hold several events in coming days, livestreamed if the island's Internet connection holds up. On Wednesday, a ceremony is being held at Longwood House, where the exiled emperor died. The time of his death —5:49pm—will be marked by a minute of silence, according to the group. First exiled to the Mediterranean island of Elba, Napoleon escaped, met defeat at the battle of Waterloo and was sent in 1815 to St. Helena, where he died after falling ill. His body was later exhumed and entombed at Les Invalides in Paris.