Will Smith's Whole Dad Bod Situation Is Depressing

(Newser) – Will Smith got a lot of love for revealing his quarantine body on Instagram, but he immediately followed that up by announcing he'd be ditching the dad bod in a new YouTube series tentatively titled, Best Shape of My Life. The "whiplash" has Kyndall Cunningham bemoaning the "cynical truth" of Smith's move in the Daily Beast: It took Smith no time at all to go from supposedly putting himself out there in a "real," "refreshing" way to announcing "a corporate-sponsored body transformation," Cunningham writes. This dark side of "celebrity over-sharing" is nothing new, but these days, celebrities are careful to couch their journeys as being more about health than weight loss, insisting they love their bodies even while working hard to change them. The move "is maybe a more depressing indicator of the future of the fat acceptance and body-positivity movements" than the corporate endorsement. Cunningham's full piece is here, or check out more reactions to Smith below:

