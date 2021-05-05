Will Smith Reveals His Quarantine Body, Will Ditch It on YouTube

(Newser) – Will Smith has a dad bod ... for now. The actor revealed it on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry." But he's not planning on keeping it. In the same post, he announced he's partnering with YouTube to get in the "best shape of my life." (In a prior post over the weekend, he'd noted he was in the "worst shape of my life.") CNN has the details: A six-part unscripted series is coming to YouTube's, Smith's second for the streaming service after Will Smith: The Jump documented him jumping out of a helicopter for his 50th birthday.

The new series will feature Smith "challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more," and guests will include athletes, scientists, and other experts. As for the upcoming elimination of Smith's dad bod, some may be disappointed: Twitter was full of people saying they actually find Smith more attractive this way. And at Jezebel, Joan Summers was not impressed. She writes, "I’m not in the business of dictating how other people might feel about their bodies, but how, exactly, is it in any way helpful or interesting to watch one of the richest and most successful celebrities in Hollywood get in 'the best shape of my life!!!!!'" (Read more Will Smith stories.)