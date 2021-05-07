Money / unemployment Jobs Report Misses Expectations by a Mile Employers added 266K jobs, well under predictions of about 1M By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted May 7, 2021 7:55 AM CDT Updated May 7, 2021 8:33 AM CDT Copied A man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)A man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) (Newser) – The new unemployment report for April is out, and the takeaway number didn't come close to meeting expectations. Details: The number: Employers added 266,000 jobs in the month, even though analysts had expected roughly 1 million, reports CNBC. The outlet characterizes the figure as a "huge letdown." What's more, the March increase of 916,000 was revised downward to 770,000. The rate: The unemployment rose from 6% to 6.1%. Though a disappointment, that's down from a record-high 14.8% last April, notes the Wall Street Journal. 2 reasons: The AP sees the disappointing hiring figure as a sign that employers are struggling to find people to fill openings. Supply-chain problems also may be limiting what businesses can do, per the Journal. Bright spot: The leisure and hospitality industry saw the biggest gain with 331,000 new hires, though that still leaves the industry 2.9 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels. Those gains were offset by losses in other sectors, including manufacturing, retail, and temping in general. story continues below A blip? At MarketWatch, Jeffry Bartash suggests that the April figures will likely end up being a "temporary blip" in the recovery. "Falling coronavirus cases and massive federal stimulus have turbocharged the economy and job openings have surged," he writes. The US remains poised "for a summer of strong growth." (Read more unemployment stories.)