 
X

Jobs Report Misses Expectations by a Mile

Employers added 266K jobs, well under predictions of about 1M
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 7, 2021 7:55 AM CDT
Updated May 7, 2021 8:33 AM CDT

(Newser) – The new unemployment report for April is out, and the takeaway number didn't come close to meeting expectations. Details:

  • The number: Employers added 266,000 jobs in the month, even though analysts had expected roughly 1 million, reports CNBC. The outlet characterizes the figure as a "huge letdown." What's more, the March increase of 916,000 was revised downward to 770,000.
  • The rate: The unemployment rose from 6% to 6.1%. Though a disappointment, that's down from a record-high 14.8% last April, notes the Wall Street Journal.
  • 2 reasons: The AP sees the disappointing hiring figure as a sign that employers are struggling to find people to fill openings. Supply-chain problems also may be limiting what businesses can do, per the Journal.
  • Bright spot: The leisure and hospitality industry saw the biggest gain with 331,000 new hires, though that still leaves the industry 2.9 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels. Those gains were offset by losses in other sectors, including manufacturing, retail, and temping in general.

story continues below

  • A blip? At MarketWatch, Jeffry Bartash suggests that the April figures will likely end up being a "temporary blip" in the recovery. "Falling coronavirus cases and massive federal stimulus have turbocharged the economy and job openings have surged," he writes. The US remains poised "for a summer of strong growth."
(Read more unemployment stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X