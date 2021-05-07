(Newser) – There are likely numerous contenders for the "Worst Ex-Girlfriend Ever" title, but a Minnesota woman may have just secured herself a place in the finals. Per court documents cited by the Twin Cities Pioneer Press, North Dakota police officers were alerted over the weekend by attendees of a graveside funeral service at Riverside Cemetery in Fargo that an unwanted spectator was "trying to run people over" in her SUV and plowing over gravesites. Police say that unwelcome visitor was Blair R. Whitten, the ex-girlfriend of the deceased. The father of the dead man, who says no one wanted her at the Saturday service, told cops that he saw Whitten, said to be in her late 20s, racing across the cemetery in her SUV.

Another witness—who notes Whitten was persona non grata at the funeral because she'd put up harassing posts online about her ex's death—told authorities that when he tried to ask Whitten to leave following the burial, she revved up the parked SUV she was sitting in and sped toward him, forcing him to leap out of harm's way. Whitten, for her part, told police she was simply sitting in her car near the service, and that when others tried to approach her, she feared for her safety and drove away, trying not to hit anything on her way out. Whitten was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor reckless endangerment. She pleaded not guilty during a Monday court hearing. WHDH notes an investigation into the incident continues.