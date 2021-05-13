Israeli Escalates Clash, Sending Ground Troops In

(Newser) – Israel sent ground troops into the Gaza Strip early Friday, the government announced. At the same time, Gaza targets were being pounded by artillery and planes, the Washington Post reports, and rockets were being fired at Israel by Hamas. "There are ground troops attacking in Gaza, together with air forces as well," an Israeli military spokesman said, per the New York Times. Just hours before, Israel had called up 7,000 military reservists and canceled leaves for troops in combat units. "I said that we would charge a very heavy price from Hamas and the rest of the terrorist organizations," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "We are doing this and we will continue to do so with great force. The last word was not said and this operation will continue as long as it takes to restore peace and security to the State of Israel."

The number and type of Israeli troops sent in was not released, and it wasn't yet clear if Israel was launched a full invasion or attacking specific sites. Fewer than 4,000 troops were moved to the border first, which would suggest something less than a full invasion, per the Wall Street Journal. Israel had at least three brigades of troops ready, however. Either way, the move is an escalation. Reports from Gaza indicate Israel is bombing, then sending tanks and troops from the north. A 2014 invasion, thought to be the most recent by Israeli troops, left more than 2,000 Palestinians dead. Gaza's Health Ministry reported that as of Thursday night, 109 Palestinians, 28 of them children, had been killed, while 621 people have been wounded in the attacks.