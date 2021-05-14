Liz Cheney: I'm Not Running for President

(Newser) – Rep. Liz Cheney says she'll do "whatever it takes" to keep Donald Trump from returning to the White House, but that's not going to include challenging him for the GOP nomination in 2024. Cheney—who left the possibility open in interviews earlier this week—told Bret Baier at Fox News Thursday night that she won't be running for president in 2024. She warned, however, that Republicans won't be able to win back the White House if the party continues to support Trump's false claims that the election was stolen. "We have to get people to vote for us," she said. "And we can't do that if we are a party that's based on a foundation of lies. I think what the former president is doing is dangerous."

story continues below

Cheney, who was ousted from her House leadership role this week for her criticism of the former president, also took aim at Fox during Thursday's interview, Politico reports. " We all have an obligation, and I would say Fox News especially, especially Fox News, has a particular obligation to make sure people know the election wasn’t stolen," she told Baier. "We need to make sure that the American people recognize and understand that the election wasn’t stolen, that we shouldn’t perpetuate the big lie and that there is real danger." Baier said Fox has stated "numerous times" that the election wasn't stolen. (Read more Liz Cheney stories.)