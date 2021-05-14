Carole Baskin Offers Reward for Missing Tiger

(Newser) – Into the Houston tiger mystery has stepped Carole Baskin. The star of the Tiger King has put up a $5,000 reward for the missing tiger's finder, TMZ reports, with several conditions attached. The tiger, India, has to be safely turned over to a sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Sanctuaries, Baskin said. And the finder must cooperate with law enforcement in a manner "sufficient to convict both buyer and seller involved in the transfers of the tiger."

India has been missing for several days, as far as local law enforcement can tell. The tiger will not be taken to her Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Baskin said, but she wants it to go to a sanctuary that will offer India lifetime care. Baskin posted coverage of her offer on Facebook, per the New York Daily News. She's concerned, she said, because "the owners of the tiger have shown a serious lack of responsibility so far." (Read more Carole Baskin stories.)