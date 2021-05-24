Black Lives Matter Activist Sasha Johnson Shot in Head

(Newser) – Prominent Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head in the wee hours of Sunday near a house in London where a party was taking place. The British 27-year-old is in critical condition, the BBC reports. While the Metropolitan Police have not identified Johnson publicly, Johnson is a member of the Taking the Initiative Party's leadership committee, and the party identified her on Instagram as the victim. The Guardian says the TTIP has been called "Britain's first Black-led political party," and notes that Johnson helped to organize marches and address crowds as BLM protests spread across Britain last year.

"Sasha has always been actively fighting for Black people and the injustices that surround the Black community," the post reads. "Sasha is also a mother of 2 and a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community." While the post notes that Johnson was shot after receiving "numerous death threats as a result of her activism," police say there is no evidence any credible threats had been received prior to the attack, nor that the victim was targeted. As Johnson undergoes treatment in the ICU for life-threatening injuries, no suspect is yet in custody, and police are asking any witnesses to come forward. (Read more Black Lives Matter stories.)