State AG Steps Down Amid Affair Rumors

(Newser) – Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter abruptly announced his resignation Wednesday, saying, "Certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office." He said his resignation will be effective June 1, KOCO reports. According to the Oklahoman, the "personal matters" include an alleged affair with a state employee. The 64-year-old Republican filed for divorce Friday from Cheryl, his wife of 39 years, citing "irreconcilable incompatibility." Gov. Kevin Stitt said a replacement would be appointed to serve the remainder of Hunter's term. "I know he is going through a difficult time and I wish him, his family, and the employees of his office well," Stitt said