 
X

State AG Steps Down Amid Affair Rumors

Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter cites 'certain personal matters'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted May 26, 2021 6:10 PM CDT

(Newser) – Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter abruptly announced his resignation Wednesday, saying, "Certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office." He said his resignation will be effective June 1, KOCO reports. According to the Oklahoman, the "personal matters" include an alleged affair with a state employee. The 64-year-old Republican filed for divorce Friday from Cheryl, his wife of 39 years, citing "irreconcilable incompatibility." Gov. Kevin Stitt said a replacement would be appointed to serve the remainder of Hunter's term. "I know he is going through a difficult time and I wish him, his family, and the employees of his office well," Stitt said (Read more Oklahoma stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X