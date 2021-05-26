Judge Tentatively Gives Brad Pitt Joint Custody

(Newser) – Brad Pitt has won joint custody of his children with Angelina Jolie. A judge allowed the adjustment in the existing custody agreement to permit Pitt more time with the actors' children, NBC reports. But the decision is not final, and Jolie, who filed for divorce in 2016, plans to press on with her legal battle. Five underage children are affected; the former couple's eldest is 19, per the BBC.

To protect the privacy of the young children, court documents in the case were omitted from public record in 2017. The tentative decision was based on testimony from experts and people who have spent time with the children, per People. The children were not allowed to testify themselves. Neither side commented immediately about the decision. (Jolie criticized a decision of the judge's in a filing Monday.)