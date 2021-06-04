Sources Share What They Know About Coming UFO Report

(Newser) – A government report on UFOs says officials have found no evidence of visitors from outer space, though most of the mysterious flying objects seen by Navy pilots remain unidentified, insiders say. Sources tell the New York Times that the classified report reaches few firm conclusions, but states that investigators have found that almost none of more than 120 incidents reported by pilots over the last 20 years were the result of advanced US military technology, and changes in wind speed during some of the encounters rules out weather balloons. Officials say the objects' ability to accelerate and submerge remains mysterious. One senior official tells the Times that military and intelligence officials suspect that Russia or China is experimenting with hypersonic technology.

story continues below

Officials conceded that the findings were so inconclusive that they "could not definitively rule out theories that the phenomena observed by military pilots might be alien spacecraft," the Times notes. An unclassified version of the report from the Pentagon and intelligence agencies is expected to be in Congress' hands by June 25. It will include a classified annex, and while officials say it contains no information on aliens, its existence is likely to lead to to speculation about extraterrestrial visitors. The Hill notes that Barack Obama discussed the issue with Late Late Show host James Corden last month. "The truth is that when I came into office, I asked. I was like, 'Alright, is there a lab somewhere where we're keeping the alien specimens and spaceship?" Obama said. "And they did a little bit of research, and the answer was no." (Read more UFOs stories.)