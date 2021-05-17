Pentagon Is Preparing Declassified UFO Report

(Newser) – UFOs are definitely real, according to numerous military pilots who have seen flying objects they couldn't identify—and as a strange side effect of the COVID crisis, we may soon learn more about how much the military knows. The Trump administration's $2.3 trillion COVID relief bill in December gave the Pentagon and intelligence agencies 180 days to provide Congress with an unclassified report on "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAP)—and with the June deadline approaching, much is still unknown. More:



What to expect. New Yorker staff writer Gideon Lewis-Kraus, who has extensively researched UFOs, tells CNN that while it's not clear what to expect, sources have told him that major revelations are unlikely. He notes that the government takes a "strict diagnostic approach" to things it can't identify in US airspace, and the report won't reveal "that we have been in touch with some galactic committee for decades." He adds that the report is extremely likely to have a classified annex.

