Schumer Has Potential Way to Pressure Joe Manchin

The dust is settling on Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's decision over the weekend to buck his own party on a voting-rights bill, and there's no shortage of thoughts on what the Manchin vote in general means for the Senate. The 73-year-old may be a Democrat, but he represents the red state of West Virginia, and he has emerged as a crucial swing vote in the 50-50 chamber. In addition to his stance on the voting measure, he also has balked at getting rid of the filibuster, which enables Republicans to stymie key legislation. Coverage:

Fury: Politico notes that the more progressive members of the Democratic party are voicing their outrage at Manchin, but the more centrist members are largely staying silent or offering tactful responses in public. After all, they need Manchin to pass judicial nominees and the looming infrastructure package on party lines. As Democrat Dick Durbin, described as the party's chief vote-counter puts it, “Today’s adversary is tomorrow’s ally in this place.”

