GOP Uses Filibuster to Derail Jan. 6 Inquiry

(Newser) – The bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol attracted the support of six Republican senators Friday, but it wasn't enough. The vote was 54-35, Politico reports. No Democrat was opposed, so the procedural vote would have needed 10 GOP votes to reach the 60 required to keep the measure alive. Two Democrats and nine Republicans didn't vote at all, per CNN. The legislation had already passed the House. Republican Sen. Susan Collins was trying to put together a compromise but failed. Lobbying by the family of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick on Thursday also could not move Republican opponents, who used a filibuster to stop legislation for the first time in 2021. Some GOP senators said they feared the commission's findings could be used against them in the midterm elections next year.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lobbied his members harder to stop the commission as the vote neared. “They’d like to continue to litigate the former president, into the future," he said of Democrats, per the AP. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Friday that the Republican leader is hurting "any chance we have to be bipartisan." The country needs the commission, Manchin said, per NBC. "It's just pure raw politics," he said. "And that's just so, so disheartening." Sen. Lisa Murkowski criticized fellow Republicans. "We just can't pretend that nothing bad happened, or that people just got too excitable. Something bad happened," she said. "And it's important to lay that out." Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech that "Donald Trump's big lie has now enveloped the Republican Party." (Read more Capitol attack stories.)