Bill McFadden poses for photos with Flynn, a bichon frise, after Flynn won best in show during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Bill McFadden poses for photos with Flynn, a bichon frise, after Flynn won best in show during the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)