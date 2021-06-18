After 'U-Turn on Easy Street,' Dow Has Worst Week of 2021

(Newser) – The day started ugly on Wall Street and ended in the same fashion. The Dow fell 533 points, or 1.5%, to 33,290; the S&P 500 fell 55 points, or 1.3%, to 4,166; and the Nasdaq fell 130 points, nearly 1%, to 14,030. It was the market's worst week since October, with a decline of about 3.5%, reports CNBC. The glum mood began after a Fed official went on CNBC and predicted that the agency would begin raising interest rates next year, earlier than previous estimates of 2023.

It's an acknowledgment that a rebounding economy with near-record prices for homes and stocks may not need super low rates much longer, per the AP. A recent burst of inflation may also be increasing the pressure, but any pullback in Fed support would be a big change for markets, which have been feasting on ultra-low rates for more than a year. It marked a “U-turn on Easy Street,” as strategists at BofA Global Research described it.