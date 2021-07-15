Britney Spears Sends #FreeBritney Fans a Message

(Newser) – At a court hearing Wednesday where Britney Spears was allowed to select her own new lawyer, the pop star revealed that she doesn't just want out of the conservatorship she's been under since 2008—she also wants her father charged. "I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse," said an emotional Spears as she spoke via phone, per CNN. "I want to press charges against my father today. I want an investigation into my dad." Her new attorney, meanwhile, called for Jamie Spears to exit his role as his daughter's conservator: "The question remains, why is he involved? He should step down voluntarily because that’s what’s in the best interest of the conservatee," Mathew Rosengart said.

story continues below

Despite the emotional nature of the hearing, Spears seemed happy in an Instagram post later Wednesday that included a video of her cartwheeling and riding a horse. "Coming along, folks ... coming along [middle finger emoji]!!!!! New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today [emojis including a cartwheel and a horse] !!!! #FreeBritney." Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented, "Internet is about to explode #freebritney." Variety reports that this appears to be the first time Britney herself has used the popular hashtag. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)