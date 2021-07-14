Spears Hearing Will Deal With Aftermath of Dramatic Speech

(Newser) – Three weeks after Britney Spears' dramatic comments in court condemning the conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years, a Los Angeles judge and others with legal power over the pop star will convene for a hearing Wednesday to deal with the aftermath. Spears' remarks led to the resignation of her court-appointed lawyer, the withdrawal of an estate-management company that was supposed to oversee her finances, and a volley of accusations between her father and a professional conservator over who's to blame for the legal circumstances Spears said are "abusive" and need to end, the AP reports. Spears is not expected to speak again at the afternoon hearing, in which all the parties are expected to take part remotely, but she may weigh in as she seeks to hire a lawyer of her choice.

Spears will still be represented at Wednesday's hearing by her longtime court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, who filed documents last week saying he resigned, effective as soon as she got a new attorney, which at the June hearing she said she wanted. At the June 23 hearing, she was harshly critical of father James Spears, who serves as conservator of her finances, and had more measured criticism for Jodi Montgomery, the court-appointed professional who serves as conservator of her person, overseeing her life choices. The hearing is expected to address issues including James Spears' role, Montgomery's request for more security after receiving threats, and Ingham's request to quit, USA Today reports. Spears has not, however, formally filed to end the conservatorship. (Spears may already have a new lawyer lined up.)