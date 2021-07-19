Biden to Facebook: You're Not Killing People

(Newser) – President Biden was pretty ticked at Facebook. Then Facebook got pretty ticked at Biden. Now Biden wants everyone to just get along—and work together to stop the antivaccine misinformation campaign. After saying Facebook and other social media giants that give platforms to antivaxxers are "killing people," CNBC reports Biden on Monday said this: "Facebook isn’t killing people." What he meant, he said, is that there are a dozen people using the platform to spread deadly misinformation, a reference to the antivaccine conspiracy theorists known as the "Disinformation Dozen."

story continues below

"Anyone listening to it is getting hurt by it," he said, per the Hill. He renewed his call to Facebook to help stamp out the bad information about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine, saying he hoped the company would spend its energy on that instead of on taking his earlier comment personally. Facebook had pushed back on Sunday, saying that its platform spreads vast amounts of helpful information and that it makes a vaccine locator tool available to users. Last week White House press secretary Jen Psaki said officials are working to flag troubling posts on the platform. (Read more Facebook stories.)