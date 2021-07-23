A Former Trump Supporter Has Advice for Trump's Critics

(Newser) – Columnist Gary Abernathy used to support Donald Trump, though he stopped because of Trump's actions after the election. Still, Abernathy understands the the views of TrumpWorld, and he offers advice to Trump critics in a Washington Post essay. For starters, stop with the insults. Trump supporters are not "racist sheep." Nor are they "followers" of Trump, as if he were a cult leader. "As shameful as the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was, only about 800 people were involved—hardly representative of millions of Trump supporters," writes Abernathy. Also not representative: Groups such as QAnon and the Proud Boys, which are nothing but fringe groups. "The vast majority of Trump voters are not interested in invading federal buildings or overthrowing the government," writes Abernathy.

story continues below

Instead, "they’re interested in going to work and church and soccer games, taking care of their families and voting in the next election." Yes, many continue to believe the 2020 election was stolen, but many Democrats continue to believe the 2016 was stolen by Trump with help from the Russians. Let's move on, and treat each other with respect and courtesy. Instead of assuming you know how a Trump backer feels about this or that, "start a dialogue." Trump supporters are widespread and they're not going away, "and those who continue to paint them as the lowest forms of life reveal themselves to be more interested in perpetrating stereotypes and nurturing divisions" than in bridging our political chasm. Read the full essay. (Read more President Trump stories.)