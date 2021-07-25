Man on Anniversary Trip in Cancun Found Dead in Window

(Newser) – A 10th anniversary celebration in Mexico ended in tragedy for a Texas couple early Monday. CBSDFW reports Elijah Snow and his wife were spending their first night at an all-inclusive resort in Cancun and were drinking at the hotel bar. NBC News reports the wife decided to go to bed, and Snow opted to stay out. His wife woke up at 4am to discover he was not yet in their room. His body was subsequently found in the window of a hotel different from the one their were staying in. Officials say the firefighter died of mechanical asphyxiation due to thoracic-abdominal compression after becoming trapped while crawling into the bathroom window.

The hotel has not been named, and officials haven't yet shared details on whether Snow was with anyone or why he might have been at that hotel. NBCDFW reports the prosecutor's office for Cancun says there were no signs of foul play and the death appears accidental. It says that Snow's feet were not on the ground when he became stuck, meaning he had no support point from which to try to get himself out of the window, reports WFAA. Snow will be buried Tuesday. The family has hired an investigator, and Mexican authorities continue to look into the incident. (Read more accidental death stories.)