Body of Missing Woman Found Encased in Concrete

(Newser) – A woman's body was found this month, entombed in concrete, in the basement of her Linville Falls, North Carolina, home—and police have charged her live-in caretaker with her murder. Lynn Gay Keene, 70, appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma as well as strangulation with a belt, authorities say. Keene's family had hired Elizabeth Freeman, 53, to be her caretaker; Freeman was ultimately located in a hospital, where she had allegedly been hospitalized due to some sort of issue involving drugs, Fox 19 reports. She was taken into custody after her release.

Keene's family had reported her missing, having last spoken to her June 14, and after filing a missing persons report July 30, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office discovered Keene's vehicle was not at her home. It was later found abandoned, with the keys locked inside, according to a statement. Freeman had allegedly been spotted on surveillance video driving it and using Keene's bank card. At that point, a search warrant for the home was procured, and Keene's remains were found, the Charlotte Observer reports. Freeman was originally detained Saturday on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft and identity theft, but has since been charged with murder. Police believe a second person may have been involved, as the 80-pound bags of concrete mixture they found may have been too heavy for Freeman to lift on her own. (Read more North Carolina stories.)