Pro Golfer Scores 13 on a Par 3

On Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis, Korean pro golfer Si Woo Kim had a very hard time with the 11th hole. As GolfWeek explains, golfers must "hit their tee shots over water onto an island green with a small bunker guarding the front edge," and just six shots total had gone into the water during the first three rounds. Then Kim, unfortunately, hit five in a row straight into the water. He ultimately scored 13 on the par 3 hole at TPC Southwind, the highest score ever recorded at the course during a PGA Tour event.

It was also the highest score on any par 3 hole during any tournament on the PGA Tour, not including majors. Kim ended up finishing in last place. Golf Digest, which notes that Kim scored his third PGA Tour win at a January event, says the shot tracker for his time at the 11th hole in Memphis "is a sight to behold." "At some point, you have to respect the stubborness," writes Christopher Powers. "He could have very easily played it out to the fat side of the green after the first, second or third water balls, but he kept at it Tin Cup style, taking dead aim at the pin until he pulled it off."