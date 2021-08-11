If You Own One of These Lounge Chairs, Don't Sit in It

(Newser) – If your eyes tend to glaze over when you read about product recalls, this one might get your attention. Fast Company reports the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall for select True Living Sling Loungers following three confirmed cases of amputations or lacerations in connection with the chair. The models in question are blue or green fabric chairs with white frames that were sold at Dollar General between January 2019 and September 2019. About 155,000 were sold, and the issue is that they can collapse unexpectedly. If that occurs while your fingers are inside or near the metal joints, the results can be uncomfortable (pinching) or grim, as those three aforementioned cases attest to.

As David J. Neal quips for the Miami Herald, "You shouldn't sit in an outdoor chaise longue worrying about whether you'll get up with the same number of fingers." The chairs were manufactured in Shanghai, and the CPSC asks that owners cut into the fabric to made the chair unusable and then reach out to Dollar General at 800-678-9258 for a full refund. Elsewhere on the recall front, CNN reports almost 60,000 pounds of frozen and raw stuffed chicken products made by Serenade Foods are being recalled over the possibility that they were contaminated with Salmonella enteritidis. Those products include Dutch Farms Chicken With Broccoli & Cheese packages; Milford Valley Chicken With Broccoli & Cheese and Chicken Cordon Bleu; and Kirkwood broccoli and cheese and cordon bleu varieties. Details here. (Read more recall stories.)