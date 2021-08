(Newser) – Some 1.1 million Americans have gotten three shots in a bid to protect themselves from COVID-19, or so says an internal CDC briefing document seen by ABC News. That third one would be unapproved, of course, as the FDA hasn't given the green light for such third booster shots. ABC points out that some doctors have been advising immunocompromised patients to get it, and there's no way of knowing how many of those 1.1 million three-dose recipients were following their doctor's advice. The estimate only includes those who got the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and not any one-shot Johnson & Johnson recipients who may have gone back for a second. The top three-dose states are Florida, Ohio, California, Illinois, and Tennessee, in that order. More:

Timing. As for when those boosters will be recommended by the FDA for the immunocompromised, Anthony Fauci on Sunday said he has his fingers crossed that it's soon, reports the Hill: "I hope that it will be within the next few weeks. I hope that it's within the month of August."

In Israel, booster shots have been authorized for those over 60 since the very end of July. Reuters reports an initial survey of 4,500 people found that 88% said they felt "similar [to] or better" than how they felt after the second shot.

At the Wall Street Journal, Ted Rall details his history of lung disease in explaining why he got a third shot, which he writes was easy to do. "I walked into a pharmacy last week and got another Pfizer shot. I didn't tell the pharmacist it was my third; she didn't ask. Since the US has no central database of immunization records, the store had no way to know I'd been vaccinated at a federal facility" six months ago.

