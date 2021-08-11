Loud Music Allegedly Led to Black Man's Death

(Newser) – A Black man who traveled to Memphis, Tenn., to visit with his niece and nephew ended up dead at a Kroger gas station where he was allegedly shot by a security guard upset about his loud music. That's according to an affidavit claiming 54-year-old Gregory Livingston, who is white, shot 48-year-old Alvin Motley Jr. following a verbal argument just before 7pm Saturday. Motley's girlfriend told authorities that after Livingston started an argument, she convinced Motley to get into the car; he subsequently got out and headed toward the security guard, suggesting they "talk like men," per the Memphis Commercial Appeal. Surveillance video shows Motley approaching Livingston while holding a beer and cigarette, per the affidavit. It states Livingston then shot Motley in the chest. He's charged with second-degree murder and being held on a $1.8 million bond.

story continues below

At a Tuesday press conference, Alvin Motley Sr. said his son "wasn't violent at all," per WATN. "I forgive the man, but I want him punished to the fullest extent," he added, per ABC News. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump likened the case to that of Jordan Davis, a Black teen killed in Florida in 2012 by a man upset over his loud music. "I don't care how loud you think it is. You do not have a right to kill a young black man for playing music," Crump said. He demanded Kroger take responsibility and "hire security companies that won't profile Black people." Kroger says Livingston worked for a third-party security service, which ABC names as Allied Universal. Livingston, who is unlicensed, had applied for an armed security guard license in 2017 but failed to complete all requirements; he applied again on Aug. 2 but was denied for having worked in an armed capacity without a license. (Read more second-degree murder stories.)