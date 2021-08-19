Employee Files Report Against Spears

(Newser) – Sheriff's officials in California have opened a misdemeanor battery investigation after an employee reported being struck by pop star Britney Spears. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Spears' house on Monday night, Yahoo Entertainment reports, after being called by a staff member. The sheriff's department said the housekeeper reported that Spears knocked a cellphone out of her hand during an argument after the employee had taken one of Spears' dogs to the vet, per TMZ.

Matthew Rosengart, Spears' attorney, called the allegation overblown, saying there was "no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever," per the AP. Spears retained Rosengart last month to help in her conservatorship battle against her father. "Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately," Rosengart said of the housekeeper's allegation. The investigation should be completed this week, the sheriff's department said. The findings will then be turned over to the district attorney's office, and prosecutors will decide whether to charge Spears. (Read more Britney Spears stories.)