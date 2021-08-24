(Newser) – Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to half a dozen people in his final hours in office Monday night, none more controversial than that of David Gilbert. The 76-year-old was a getaway driver in an infamous 1981 robbery of a Brink's armored car that left two police officers and a security guard dead, notes NBC New York. At the time, Gilbert was a member of the radical group the Weather Underground. Details:

The crime: The gunmen made off with $1.6 million from an armored car at a mall near Nyack, NY. One of the Brink's guards was killed in the ambush, and the two officers were killed later in a shootout after police stopped their two vehicles, per the Journal News.

Cuomo's move doesn't automatically free Gilbert, notes the New York Times. But he will now get a parole hearing in a matter of weeks at which he could be released. That outcome seems likely: In 2016, Cuomo commuted the sentence of Judith Clark, also involved in the robbery, and she was released after a parole hearing. Gilbert's wife, Kathy Boudin, also took part in the robbery, but she was paroled in 2003 and went on to become a Columbia University professor. Cuomo's take: Gilbert "has served 40 years of a 75-years-to-life sentence, related to an incident in which he was the driver, not the murderer," the outgoing governor tweeted. Cuomo said Gilbert has been a model inmate and shown remorse. (The tweet includes details on the other five clemencies.)