R. Kelly Accuser: He Made Me Do Degrading Things

(Newser) – Another accuser took the witness stand on Monday at R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial, testifying that the R&B superstar sexually abused her on his tour bus and in hotel rooms when she was still a high school student and an aspiring singer. The woman, identified only as "Jane Doe," said Kelly once beat her with a shoe and wept when she also claimed that she contracted herpes after having sex with him. She said he hadn’t disclosed he had a sexually transmitted disease. "This man purposely gave me something he knew he had," she said. "He could have controlled the situation." More from the AP:

story continues below