(Newser) – Reba McEntire gave her fans a surprise COVID update on Monday—turns out, she didn't have the virus after all. The 66-year-old, who announced earlier this month that she and her boyfriend had contracted COVID despite being vaccinated, apparently received a false positive on a test, reports Page Six. "I did get tested, you know the test that I had, and it said that I had it, but then the nurse that came and tested me for my antibodies said that I probably had the RSV virus," McEntire said on TalkShopLive, per People. RSV refers to respiratory syncytial virus, which the CDC describes as "a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms."

"I did say that I had COVID, but when I got tested, my antibodies—it came up that I had not had COVID," McEntire told host Nancy O'Dell, adding that she's now "doin' great." McEntire did not provide an update on boyfriend Rex Linn or clarify whether he actually had COVID, notes Taste of Country. "I'm prayin' for everybody who's contracted it; family members, friends, I'm sure prayin' for all of ya," McEntire says. "'Cause ... whatever I had, it sure wasn't fun." The CDC notes that RSV can be serious, particularly for infants and older adults. (Read more Reba McEntire stories.)