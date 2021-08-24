Taliban: We Won't Allow Afghans to Leave

(Newser) – The deadline for the US to be out of Afghanistan is a week away, and President Biden is unlikely to extend it. The president spoke to G7 leaders Tuesday and will make public remarks later in the day, but the Pentagon has recommended sticking to the Aug. 31 withdrawal date to minimize risk of an ISIS-K attack, USA Today reports. Biden has agreed to abide by that recommendation, reports Politico, citing anonymous insiders. Meanwhile, the Taliban said Tuesday that it will no longer allow Afghans to leave the country:

Road closed: "The road that ends at the Kabul airport has been blocked," said a Taliban spokesman, per the New York Times. "Foreigners can go through it, but Afghans are not allowed to take the road,” said Zabihullah Mujahid. Biden has promised to evacuate every Afghan who wants to leave, but it’s unclear when or how that will happen. Mujahid said Afghanistan needs to prevent a brain drain, and its citizens should stay and rebuild. “This country needs our doctors, engineers and those who are educated—we need these talents."