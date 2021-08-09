Reba McEntire, Boyfriend Had Breakthrough COVID

(Newser) – With the delta variant driving a surge in coronavirus infections across the country, Reba McEntire is urging fans not to let their guards down. The 66-year-old country star revealed in a TikTok livestream that she and boyfriend Rex Linn were both infected with COVID despite having been vaccinated, CNN reports. "It's not fun to get this. I did get it. Rex and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good," she said. "We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can." Authorities say "breakthrough" COVID cases in vaccinated people are relatively rare, and in most cases, the disease would have been far more severe if the person had been unvaccinated.

"This has been a hard year and it's getting rougher again," she told fans. "You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home." McEntire said it was impossible to predict future touring plans, including whether December's final shows of her long-running Vegas residency with Brooks & Dunn would still go ahead, People reports. "We're just gonna move forward, keep praying that everybody stays safe and healthy," she said. On the touring front, CNN separately reported that Limp Bizkit's eight remaining scheduled shows on their "Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party" tour have been axed "out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew, and most of all the fans." (Read more Reba McEntire stories.)