(Newser) – At the close of World War II, some 664 "Heisenberg cubes" belonging to the Nazis were dug up from a field near physicist Werner Heisenberg's secret subterranean lab and brought to the US. Kurt Diebner was at the same time also running a lab focused on trying to make an atomic bomb; hundreds more uranium cubes from his lab vanished. Today, the whereabouts of only about 12 Heisenberg cubes are known, but Live Science reports that number could soon increase. That's because scientists have devised some ways to try to establish whether other cubes belong to that original bunch, and they're starting with a cube that wound its way in a mysterious fashion to researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in Washington state. More:

story continues below