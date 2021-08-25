(Newser) – The ban that spurred outrage is no more. OnlyFans on Wednesday announced that it's reversing its proposal to bar sexually explicit material. Last Thursday, OnlyFans said the change was needed due to limitations imposed by "banking partners and payout providers," and on Tuesday, CEO Tim Stokely called out Bank of New York Mellon, JPMorgan, and Metro Bank by name in an interview with the Financial Times. "We pay over 1 million creators over $300 million every month, and making sure that these funds get to creators involves using the banking sector," he said. But BNY Mellon, for instance, "flagged and rejected" every wire tied to OnlyFans when acting as an intermediary between OnlyFans' bank and the banks used by its creators, "making it difficult" to pay them.

In explaining the about-face, OnlyFans tweeted, "We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators." CNN reports it asked whether the suspension would be permanent and got this answer: "The proposed October 1, 2021, changes are no longer required due to banking partners' assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators." Variety notes OnlyFans didn't specify which bank or banks agreed to play ball. The AP reports much of the outrage was centered around the fear that the looming ban would force people to shift from virtual sex work to a more dangerous in-person version. (Read more OnlyFans stories.)