For Sale: Boxers With 'Definite Use' by Michael Jordan

It's "about as close to greatness as one can get." By that, Lelands Auctions is referring to a pair of Michael Jordan's used boxer shorts, which are now up for grabs. The grey and black "underwear/compression shorts" show signs of "definite use," with loose threads along the seams, the auction house notes in the listing. An auction insider tells Page Six that the shorts were "regularly" worn by the basketball great, whose name is on the tag. However there is a dry cleaning tag inside, suggesting the shorts have been washed, per TMZ.

The shorts are being offered by Jordan's former security guard John Michael Wozniak, along with other items personally worn by Jordan, including athletic shirts, dress shirts, ties, belts, and jackets. The shorts are so far the most-sought after item, with a current top bid of $605 as of this writing. It's "about as close to greatness as one can get," according to Lelands—"which seems fair enough but only if what you mean by 'greatness' is MJ's sweaty Chicago Bulls," per Page Six. Bidding on the "unusual item" closes Sept. 25. (Elsewhere on the auction front, someone's old video game was worth nearly $1 million.)