Someone's Old Video Game Worth Almost a Million Bucks

The Nintendo cartridge of the popular fantasy game was part of a limited production run
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 11, 2021 3:03 PM CDT

(Newser) – An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday. The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987, per the AP. The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

“The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated ... it is a true collector’s piece,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement. In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

