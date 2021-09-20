 
X

Kids 5 to 11 May Get COVID Shots by Halloween

Pfizer reports lower dose appears safe and effective, to be reviewed by FDA
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 20, 2021 6:26 AM CDT
Pfizer: Lower Vaccine Dose Works for Kids as Young as 5
A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa.   (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(Newser) – It looks like children ages 5 to 11 in US may be able to receive a COVID vaccination by Halloween. Pfizer on Monday reported that its vaccine appears to be safe and effective at a lower dose for children, reports the Washington Post. The company and partner BioNTech will submit its data for FDA review by the end of September, and that review is expected to take up to a month. Pfizer tested a dose about one-third as potent as the shot given to adults and found that it stimulated an antibody response, per the AP. The company says side effects were relatively minor, including chills and fever, and they were similar to those in a comparison group ages 16 to 25. While vaccines are currently available to those ages 12 and up, this would be the first one for young children.

story continues below

“It’s not a lot to go on, but what we do have to go on looks great,” Kathleen Neuzil, director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, tells STAT News. “A lower dose of this vaccine in children appears as good as the higher dose in older children and adults.” Neuzil was not involved in the study. Adults receive 30-micogram doses of the vaccine in each of their two shots, while the 2,268 children in the study received 10-microgram doses. Most countries have held off vaccinating young children, though Cuba is giving shots to kids as young as 2 with home-grown vaccines and China is giving them to recipients as young as 3. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X