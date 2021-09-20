(Newser) – A gunman opened fire at a university in Russia on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and 24 hurt, officials said. The gunman was detained after the shooting at Perm State University, according to the Interior Ministry. There was no immediate information on his identity or possible motive, per the AP. Students and staff at the university locked themselves in rooms, and the school urged those who could leave the campus to do so.

The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed law enforcement source as saying that some students jumped out of one building's windows during the attack. The perpetrator used a gun designed to fire nonlethal rubber or plastic projectiles, the university press service said. Such weapons can be modified to fire other ammunition. State news agency RIA-Novosti cited local officials as saying the gunman owned the weapon legally. The Health Ministry said 24 people were hurt, 19 of them from bullet wounds. It wasn't clear how the others were injured.

The university, which has 12,000 students enrolled, said about 3,000 people were on the campus at the time of the shooting. The school is in the city of Perm, which is about 700 miles east of Moscow, with a population of about 1 million. In May, a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers. (Read more mass shootings stories.)