Police: Dad-to-Be Shoots Three People at Baby Shower

(Newser) – An argument over baby shower gifts turned shockingly violent Saturday. A group of 25 friends and relatives had gathered at a fire station in a town a little northeast of Pittsburgh for a baby shower, and it ended with the expectant father shooting three guests. The scuffle was about how to get gifts home after the party, the Washington Post reports. Isiah Hampton, 25, of Arnold, Pennsylvania, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment, accused of shooting a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy. All of them are expected to survive, reports the Tribune-Review.

story continues below

Police say a woman asked Hampton to deal with the shower gifts, which led to yelling and then a scuffle. She slapped him, he shoved her, and other guests tried to break up the fight. After that, they say he pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting three people. The woman who was shot, who was grazed in the leg, was not the one Hampton was arguing with. Other guests managed to get the 9mm semi-automatic handgun away from him. The Lower Burell police showed up expecting to deal with an active shooter, but Hampton was taken into custody quickly and without any trouble, Fox News reports. The shooting victims were taken to local hospitals. (Read more shooting stories.)