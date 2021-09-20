2 Injured in Virginia School Shooting

(Newser) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam thanked first responders for their heroic work after a school shooting in Newport News Monday morning. Police Chief Steve Drew said two 17-year-old students, a boy and a girl, were shot at Heritage High School and both are expected to survive, USA Today reports. The chief said the boy was shot in the side of the face and the girl was shot in the leg. Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, as was a student injured as people ran from the school and another who had an asthma attack.

Drew said the suspected shooter was taken into custody off-campus at 1:30pm, around two hours after the shooting, reports 13 News Now. The chief said the suspect is a teenage boy who knew both victims before the shooting. Drew declined to say whether the suspect is a Heritage High student. Classes at the school resumed Sept. 8. Newport News Public Schools Superintendent George Parker says the school will now shift to virtual learning for the rest of the week, the Daily Press reports.

Parker says the scene outside the school was "chaotic" at times, but he is proud of how staff and students dealt with the incident. "No superintendent, no teacher or principal would want to ever go through this situation,” Parker says, per the AP. "Just seeing the faces of our students and how afraid they were under these circumstances, and our staff, who are traumatized." (Read more Virginia stories.)