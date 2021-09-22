 
X

Under Coney Island Boardwalk: a Bound, Gagged Corpse

Homeless men discovered decomposed body Monday; autopsy is pending
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 22, 2021 8:02 AM CDT
Under Coney Island Boardwalk: a Bound, Gagged Corpse
A portion of the Coney Island boardwalk is pictured on April 1, 2007.   (Wikimedia Commons/blhphotography)

(Newser) – Three homeless men looking to expand their camp knocked down a makeshift wall under the Coney Island boardwalk on Monday and found a badly decomposed corpse, bound and gagged. Police were called beneath the boardwalk across from Asser Levy Park, where they found remains that were "nearly skeletal, clothed only in a tanktop and boxer shorts," around 11:30pm, per amNewYork. While other media outlets note the body was too decayed to determine the person's sex or age, the New York Daily News reports the victim is believed to be male. The victim's hands had been bound in rope and duct tape placed over the mouth. The body was transferred to the city medical examiner Monday night ahead of an autopsy, police said. (Read more dead body stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X