Under Coney Island Boardwalk: a Bound, Gagged Corpse

Three homeless men looking to expand their camp knocked down a makeshift wall under the Coney Island boardwalk on Monday and found a badly decomposed corpse, bound and gagged. Police were called beneath the boardwalk across from Asser Levy Park, where they found remains that were "nearly skeletal, clothed only in a tanktop and boxer shorts," around 11:30pm, per amNewYork. While other media outlets note the body was too decayed to determine the person's sex or age, the New York Daily News reports the victim is believed to be male. The victim's hands had been bound in rope and duct tape placed over the mouth. The body was transferred to the city medical examiner Monday night ahead of an autopsy, police said.