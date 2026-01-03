Scott Adams: My Chances of Survival Are 'Essentially Zero'

Scott Adams says the story of his prostate cancer has taken a decisive turn—and not in his favor. The 68-year-old creator of the workplace comic strip Dilbert told viewers of his Real Coffee with Scott Adams livestream on Thursday that a conversation with his radiologist the day prior brought "all bad news" and that his chances of recovery are now "essentially zero." NBC News reports he added, "I'll give you any updates if that changes, but it won't." Adams said he does not expect to regain feeling in his legs and is dealing with ongoing heart failure, though he noted he is not in pain, People reports.

He described January as likely being "a month of transition one way or the other," and said he plans to keep doing his podcast "as long as it makes sense," saying the work keeps him engaged. "I have much bigger problems than the stuff I'm talking about in the news," he said. "But I'm so interested in like what's happening in the world." Adams added, "I will probably write down some closing thoughts today just so I have them."

The cartoonist revealed in May that he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones, disclosing his diagnosis one day after former President Biden announced he had the same type of cancer. (President Trump publicly offered aid to Adams, a supporter, in early November.)