Rubio Backs Off Claim US Is Running Venezuela

Secretary of state backs away from Trump's assertion while not committing on what's ahead
Posted Jan 4, 2026 1:07 PM CST
US Is Running 'the Direction' of Venezuela, Rubio Says
Gen. Dan Caine speaks as Secretary of State Marco Rubio listens during a news conference with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Although he was vague about what's next for Venezuela, Secretary of State Marco Rubio backed away from President Trump's claim that the US is running the country after removing President Nicolas Maduro. "What we are running is the direction that this is going to move moving forward," Rubio said on ABC News' This Week. The Trump administration plans to use a quarantine on Venezuelan oil as leverage to force changes, he said: "That means their economy will not be able to move forward until the conditions that are in the national interest of the United States and the interests of the Venezuelan people are met." Rubio appeared on several news programs, addressing:

  • Whether it's war: "We are at war against drug trafficking organizations, not at war against Venezuela," Rubio told NBC's Meet the Press. It's a point he made in several appearances, per Politico. But he said the Trump administration will not rule out attacking boats it says are ferrying drugs to the US, and it will not rule out occupying Venezuela.
  • Who's in charge: The administration does not recognize Delcy Rodríguez, vice president under Maduro, as Venezuela's leader, Rubio said. She was sworn in in Maduro's place on Saturday. "We don't believe that this regime in place is legitimate via an election," Rubio said, per ABC.

  • Voting: Elections can be held after the movement of drugs and flow of sanctioned oil are addressed, Rubio said, per the Hill. "Ultimately, legitimacy for their system of government will come about through a period of transition and real elections, which they have not had," Rubio added. But he suggested giving Maduro's subordinates a chance, per the AP. "We're going to judge everything by what they do."
  • Next threat: Cuba could be the next target of a US military operation, Rubio suggested on Meet the Press. "The Cuban government is a huge problem," he said. Questioned further, Rubio added, "They are in a lot of trouble, yes," per the New York Times. The secretary of state accused Cuba of "propping up" Maduro's government and supporting his internal security machinery, including his personal bodyguards.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X