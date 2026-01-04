Rubio Backs Off Claim US Is Running Venezuela

Although he was vague about what's next for Venezuela, Secretary of State Marco Rubio backed away from President Trump's claim that the US is running the country after removing President Nicolas Maduro. "What we are running is the direction that this is going to move moving forward," Rubio said on ABC News' This Week. The Trump administration plans to use a quarantine on Venezuelan oil as leverage to force changes, he said: "That means their economy will not be able to move forward until the conditions that are in the national interest of the United States and the interests of the Venezuelan people are met." Rubio appeared on several news programs, addressing: