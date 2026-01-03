World Leaders React to Decision to Seize Maduro

Russia quickly sided with its ally on Saturday, blasting Washington's military move in Venezuela. Moscow said Venezuela must be allowed to decide its own path "without destructive external interference, particularly of a military nature" and offered to facilitate dialogue between Washington and Caracas, per the Wall Street Journal . CNBC reports the Russian foreign ministry branded the strikes "an act of armed aggression" that is "deeply concerning and condemnable."

It continued, "The pretexts used to justify such actions are unfounded. ... In the current situation, it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue." Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, remains one of Maduro's key backers. More:

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei framed the US as "arrogantly trying to impose something on the country, on the officials, on the government, and on the nation" of Venezuela. "We will not yield to the enemy."

Argentine President Javier Milei was full-throated in his support: "FREEDOM ADVANCES / LONG LIVE FREEDOM DAMN IT" he wrote on X alongside an earlier video in which he brands Maduro a threat to the region and expresses support for the pressure Trump was exerting on Caracas. "The time to have a timid approach on this subject has passed," Milei said, per Reuters.

In London, Prime Minister Keir Starmer distanced his country from the operation, telling reporters, "The UK was not involved in any way in this operation." He said he first wants to "establish the facts" by speaking with Trump and with allies. The Guardian reports he reiterated, "I can be absolutely clear that we were not involved ... and I always say and believe we should all uphold international law."

UK Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey had a sharper reaction: "Maduro is a brutal and illegitimate dictator, but unlawful attacks like this make us all less safe. Trump is giving a green light to the likes of Putin and Xi to attack other countries with impunity."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro took to X to call for a meeting of the UN Security Council, adding his country "rejects the aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and of Latin America."

From the Spanish Foreign Ministry: "Spain calls for de-escalation and moderation, and for action to always be taken in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter. In this regard, Spain is willing to offer its good offices to achieve a peaceful and negotiated solution to the current crisis."

From Chilean President Gabriel Boric on X: "As the Government of Chile, we express our concern and condemnation of the military actions of the United States in Venezuela and call for a peaceful solution to the serious crisis affecting the country. Chile reaffirms its commitment to the basic principles of international law, such as the prohibition of the use of force, non-intervention, the peaceful settlement of international disputes, and the territorial integrity of States."