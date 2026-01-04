Evangeline Lilly: I Suffered Brain Damage

Evangeline Lilly says doctors have confirmed what she long suspected: the concussion she suffered last year left her with measurable brain damage. In a video posted to Instagram , the 46-year-old Lost and Ant-Man actress told followers that recent brain scans showed "almost every area" of her brain is now working at reduced capacity, reports People . "So I do have brain damage from the TBI," she said, referring to her traumatic brain injury. Lilly first disclosed in May that she had fainted on a beach, blacked out, and fallen face-first into a boulder.

Lilly, who announced her exit from acting last year, said her focus now is on working with doctors to understand the damage and pursue treatment, noting that the cognitive issues she's experienced since the fall have forced her to slow down. In the video caption, she wrote that it was "comforting" to learn her decline wasn't "just perimenopause," but also "discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies," per Page Six.

Despite the diagnosis, Lilly said she feels "extraordinarily grateful" and "blessed." She thanked followers for their concern and prayers, and her comments quickly filled with messages of support, including from Michelle Pfeiffer, who called her a "warrior," and Alyssa Milano, who said she was thinking of her. Lilly has said she has experienced fainting spells since childhood and previously described the blackout that caused her injury as an unexpected "reset" in her life.