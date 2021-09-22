Cops: Man Punched Nurse for Vaccinating Wife Without His Consent

(Newser) – Police in Quebec are looking for a man who apparently believed he had the authority to impose an anti-vaccine mandate in his marriage. The suspect allegedly assaulted a nurse in a Sherbrooke pharmacy Monday morning, the CBC reports. Police spokesman Martin Carrier tells Reuters that the "angry and aggressive" man confronted the nurse in a pharmacy office where she had been administering COVID vaccines and told her she had vaccinated his wife without his consent. "Our suspect went directly into the office and began to yell at the nurse," Carrier says.

Carrier says the man punched the nurse in the face several times and ran away. The nurse, a woman in her 40s, was treated in a local hospital for serious facial injuries and a possible concussion. She is now recovering at home. "Zero tolerance!" tweeted the province's order of nurses. "This unfortunate situation is unacceptable to any healthcare professional. We wish this nurse a good recovery." Police have asked for the public's help in finding the suspect, who is described as man between 30 and 45 years old with a medium build and a dark complexion, per CTV. Police say the French-speaking man had a tattoo resembling a cross on one hand. (Read more Canada stories.)