Ugly Day Ends Lousy Month

(Newser) – The best thing investors can say about September is that it's over. The stock market had another bad day to close out a rough month. But in the bigger picture, the entire quarter wasn't so bad. Details:

The Dow fell 546 points Thursday, or 1.5%, to 33,843.

The S&P 500 fell 51 points, or 1.1%, to 4,307.

The Nasdaq fell 63 points, or 0.4%, to 14,448.

The benchmark S&P finished down 4.8% in September, its worst monthly performance since March 2020, reports the AP. The Dow (more than 4%) and Nasdaq (more than 5%) also had their worst months of the year, per MarketWatch and CNBC. For the quarter: The S&P finished up for the quarter, though barely, for its sixth straight quarterly gain, per the Wall Street Journal. According to MarketWatch, the S&P gained 0.2% in the quarter, while the Dow fell 1.9% and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

