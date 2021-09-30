Money / stock market Ugly Day Ends Lousy Month S&P wraps up its worth month since 2020 By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 30, 2021 3:16 PM CDT Copied Specialist Stephen Naughton works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) (Newser) – The best thing investors can say about September is that it's over. The stock market had another bad day to close out a rough month. But in the bigger picture, the entire quarter wasn't so bad. Details: The Dow fell 546 points Thursday, or 1.5%, to 33,843. The S&P 500 fell 51 points, or 1.1%, to 4,307. The Nasdaq fell 63 points, or 0.4%, to 14,448. For the month: The benchmark S&P finished down 4.8% in September, its worst monthly performance since March 2020, reports the AP. The Dow (more than 4%) and Nasdaq (more than 5%) also had their worst months of the year, per MarketWatch and CNBC. For the quarter: The S&P finished up for the quarter, though barely, for its sixth straight quarterly gain, per the Wall Street Journal. According to MarketWatch, the S&P gained 0.2% in the quarter, while the Dow fell 1.9% and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. story continues below Perspective: “September lived up to its reputation and dented stock portfolio returns, but not too badly,” wrote Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research, per CNBC. “There has been a lot of concern that higher wages, higher energy prices, and higher transportation costs will weigh on earnings for the remainder of this year and into 2022. It’s certainly something we’ll be tracking. But so far, analysts remain relatively sanguine.” (Read more stock market stories.)