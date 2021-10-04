Andrew Yang Forms 'Inclusive' 3rd Party

(Newser) – Andrew Yang wants to overhaul politics, from the two-party system to political campaigns, as he writes in a new book out Tuesday. In the final chapter of Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy, the former Democratic presidential and New York City mayoral candidate reveals the name of a third party he's founded, reports Business Insider. The Forward Party involves six key principles of "ranked-choice voting and open primaries"; "fact-based governance"; "human-centered capitalism"; "effective and modern-day government"; "universal basic income" and "grace and tolerance." And "it's inclusive," Yang tells the New York Times.

Without it, "the dysfunction is going to kill us," Yang writes in his book, per Insider. "The two sides will be trapped in a war that both sides win—they will still be hovering in one of the most affluent areas in the country trading power—but the people will lose." In an excerpt shared by Politico, Yang dives into the problems of power, noting it makes people "more impulsive, more reckless and less able to see things from others' points of view." In presidential politics, "the job was simply the seeking of attention" and "the people around me treated me as either a celebrity or a product that hundreds of staffers were focused on selling," he writes.

It's no wonder that politicians grow "out of touch." Now, they're "being set up to attack each other and be at each other's throats because that's the way they're going to raise more money, gain more stature and keep their own jobs," Yang says in an NPR interview. He argues the closed party primary system forces politicians to cater "to the 20% most ideologically extreme voters in their party." But "my mission is to change the process to open primaries and ranked choice voting so that every legislator has to try and appeal to a majority of us and not the folks on either extreme." (Read more Andrew Yang stories.)